By Far one of the most popular anime shows of all time. ‘One Piece’ depicts the life and adventures of its hero, Monkey D. Luffy, a notorious pirate captain. Luffy grew up admiring “Red Haired” Shanks and wants to locate the eponymous treasure someday, which originally belongs to the legendary Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Over the course of the early part of the show, Luffy recruits several talented people for what would become the Straw Hat Pirates. The anime is based on a shōnen manga series created by Eiichiro Oda. It is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece’.

One Piece Episode 951 Release Date

Produced by Toei Animation Studio (‘Dorohedoro’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’), ‘One Piece’ began airing on October 20, 1999. At present, the anime is directed by Aya Komaki. ‘One Piece’ episode 951, titled ‘Orochi’s Hunting Party! The Ninja Group vs. Zoro!’, is slated to be released on November 22, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 951 English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

The 20th and current season of ‘One Piece’ continues to depict the incredible adventures of Luffy and his crew. The primary arc of the season is called ‘Wano Country’, which shows the struggle for dominance between two groups. On one side, there is Luffy, other pirates, samurai, and minks, all hoping to free the Wano Country from the clutches of the Shogun, who has built up an alliance of his own with the help of the Beast Pirates. In episode 950, after taking Udon, Luffy lets Chopper work on him, so the latter can find a way to cure his condition. Luffy asks Kid to become part of his war against Kaido, but he declines. Together with Killer, he makes his departure from Udon. Although the prisoners initially are skeptical about Luffy’s intentions, Momonosuke makes them understand the necessity for them to join the fight that frees Wano Country. Meanwhile, Ashura Doji decides to team up with Kin’emon again.

