Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is a long-running anime that has set many records. The first issue of the manga was published on July 22, 1997. About two years later, on October 20, 1999, the anime premiered. The series is currently airing its 20th season, which started on June 23, 2019. it is produced by Toei Animation Studios (‘Dorohedoro’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’). Shōji Yonemura is the current writer, and Kōhei Kureta and Aya Komaki are the current directors. The music has been provided by Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi. Here is everything you need to know about the next episode of ‘One Piece’.

One Piece Episode 952 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 952, titled ‘Tension Rises in Onigashima! Two Emperors of the Sea Meet?!’, is set to be released on November 29, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 952 English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Once there was a legendary pirate named Gol D. Roger. Before his execution, he declared that whoever finds his treasure ‘One Piece’, can claim it as their own. This started the Golden Age of Piracy. Monkey D. Luffy, the series protagonist, grows up inspired by the stories of Roger and one day sets out to become a pirate himself and find the eponymous treasure. After mistakenly eating a Devil Fruit, he gains the power of elasticity. He eventually forms his own pirate crew, Straw Hat Pirates. Season 20 is primarily the adaptation of the 90th volume of the manga series. The focus of the story is the conflict between the alliance comprised of the pirates, samurai, and minks and the coalition of the shogun and Beast Pirates. In episode 951, Zoro and Hiyori come across Fujin and several of Orochi’s ninjas and easily defeat them. Zoro then decides that he needs to get Shusui back. Meanwhile, Law gets himself captured in the Flower Capital so his crew will be set free. In Udon, under Chopper’s care, Luffy fully recovers from the Mummy virus.

