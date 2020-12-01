There has been only a handful of anime shows that have as big of a cultural impact and as significant of an enduring legacy as the long-running series ‘One Piece’. The show’s massive fanbase is a testament to the anime’s exceptional characters, plot, and themes. It tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a smart, young boy who acquires the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. The show is based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda. It originally premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 953 Release Date

Produced by Toei Animation Studio (‘Dorohedoro’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’) ‘One Piece’ is regularly featured in the lists of best anime of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 953, titled ‘Hiyori’s Confession! A Reunion at Bandit’s Bridge!’, is slated to be released on December 6, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 953 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Since his childhood, Luffy has been imbued with the insatiable desire to see the world. Drawing inspiration from his idol, the legendary Gol D. Roger, he has always wanted to be a pirate. Like many outlaws of his generation, he begins his career in search of the eponymous treasure. On the way, he embarks on some of the most incredible adventures, make new friends, and defeats enemies. In time, he becomes the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. Season 20 primarily draws from the 90th volume of the manga series. The main plot of the anime depicts the conflict between the coalition of the pirates, samurai, and minks and the alliance of the shogun and Beast Pirates.

The Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance gets ready for the Fire Festival. After Zoro and Hiyori come back to Oihagi Bridge, Zoro antagonizes Gyukimaru in his efforts to get back Shusui. Elsewhere, Big Mom starts fighting Kaido.

