Developed by Toei Animation (‘Dorohedoro’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’), ‘One Piece’ is a long-running anime that has had a massive impact on anime culture and animation in general. It is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Drawing inspiration from his idol Gol D. Roger, he begins his life as a pirate. In time, he forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, named after his signature straw hat. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece’.

One Piece Episode 955 Release Date

‘One Piece’ has been featured in multiple lists of best anime of all time. It is currently written by Shōji Yonemura and directed by Tatsuya Nagamine, Aya Komaki, and Kōhei Kureta. ‘One Piece’ episode 955, titled ‘A New Alliance?! Kaido’s Army Gathers!’, is slated to be released on December 20, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 955 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

When the World Government executed Gol D. Roger, they thought it would instill fear in people’s hearts and stop them from becoming pirates. Instead, it had the opposite effect. In the last moments of his life, Roger declared that whoever finds his legendary eponymous treasure, it will be theirs. By this single announcement, he ushered in the Golden Age of Piracy. The anime is currently covering The Wano Country Arc, which is the 31st story arc in the manga series and the 4th in the Four Emperors Saga. The story mainly focuses on the conflict over the independence of the Wano Country between the alliance of the Straw Hat Pirates, the Heart Pirates, the Kozuki Family, and the Mink Tribe and the coalition of the shogun Kurozumi Orochi, the Emperor Kaido, and the Beasts Pirates.

