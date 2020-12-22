Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is a long-running TV anime about pirates, samurais, and adventures. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gained the power of elasticity after consuming a Devil Fruit. Inspired by the legendary Gol D. Roger, Luffy becomes a pirate and eventually forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, which he names after his signature straw hat. Their main goal is to locate the eponymous treasure that originally belonged to Roger. Before his execution, Roger declared that whoever finds the treasure can keep it. This led to a Golden Age of Piracy. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently airing its 20th season. It is one of the most popular and influential anime of all time and is part of a massive franchise that includes books, comics, live-action and animated films, video games, live-action TV series, and a theme park. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece.’

One Piece Episode 956 Release Date

‘One Piece’ is produced by Toei Animation (‘Dragon Ball Z‘). It is currently written by Shōji Yonemura and directed by Tatsuya Nagamine, Aya Komaki, and Kōhei Kureta. ‘One Piece’ episode 956, titled ‘Ticking Down to the Great Battle! The Straw Hats Go into Combat Mode!’, is slated to be released on December 27, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 956 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Episode 955, titled ‘A New Alliance?! Kaido’s Army Gathers’, shows Zoro at the secret location where Kawamatsu keeps all his weapons. He agrees to let Shusui go if the other party releases Enma. Law defeats Hawkins and breaks out of prison. It is yet to be revealed who helped him escape. The Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance prepare for their attack on Onigashima. Apoo brings giant beings known as the Numbers to Wano. In Onigashima, after years of bitter enmity, Kaido and Big Mom decide to team up and collaborate towards the mutual goal of global domination.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time