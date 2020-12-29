Very few TV anime have impacted pop culture as significantly as the long-running series ‘One Piece.’ The fact that the show still manages to maintain such a massive fanbase is a stunning accomplishment in itself and speaks volumes about the show’s characters, setting, and plot. The story primarily follows Monkey D. Luffy, a smart young boy who eats a Devil Fruit one day and finds that he now possesses the power of elasticity. As the series progresses, he becomes a notorious pirate leader, the Straw Hat Pirates captain, and embarks on a number of adventures, making friends and acquiring treasures. His ultimate goal remains the eponymous treasure left behind by Luffy’s personal hero Gol D. Roger. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

One Piece Episode 957 Release Date

Based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ originally premiered on October 20, 1999. The show is currently in its 20th season. The series is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which has also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ The series is directed by Aya Komaki, Kōhei Kureta, and Tatsuya Nagamine and written by Shōji Yonemura. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi have provided the music for the anime. ‘One Piece’ episode 957, titled ‘Big News! An Incident That Will Affect the Seven Warlords!’ is slated to be released on January 10, 2021.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 957 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

In episode 956, Hiyori says farewell to Zoro and Kawamatsu. Later, Zoro acquires Enma, which is one of the 21 Great Grade swords. Now, Zoro has three different blades in his arsenal. Luffy puts himself through rigorous training to improve his abilities with Busoshoku Haki. Elsewhere, the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance grows even stronger by the inclusion of new friends and allies. Momonosuke takes some of his soldiers and goes to the proposed meeting point to wait for the allies.

