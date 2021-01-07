One of the longest-running TV anime series of all time, ‘One Piece’ is an unabashed exploration of our innate wanderlust and sense of adventure. With a protagonist like Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who grows up to be one of the most well-known pirates of all time, the series asks us to leave the confinements of our homes and create our own paths. Produced by Toei Animation Studio (‘Dragon Ball Z’), ‘One Piece’ premiered on October 20, 1999. and is gradually progressing toward its 1000th episode. Here is everything we know about the next episode of the series.

One Piece Episode 958 Release Date

The anime is currently airing its 20th season. The 958th episode of ‘One Piece,’ titled ‘The Legendary Battle! Garp and Roger,’ is set to release on January 17, 2021. The original manga serialization is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, who also created ‘God’s Present for the Future’ and ‘Romance Dawn.’ The anime is currently written by Shōji Yonemura and directed by Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki.

Where to Watch One Piece English Dub Online?

‘One Piece’ is available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, it continues to air on its original channel, Fuji TV. Over the years, the anime has started airing on Network Ten and Cartoon Network (Toonami) in Australia, YTV in Canada, TV Japan in North America, Animax Asia in Southeast Asia, Cartoon Network and TV2 in New Zealand, Toonami and CN Too in the UK, Fox (4Kids TV) and Cartoon Network/Adult Swim (Toonami) in the USA, and SABC 2 in South Africa.

One Piece Spoilers

After Luffy eats a Devil Fruit, he gains the power of elasticity. His signature straw hat was given to him by “Red-Haired” Shanks. Luffy grew up admiring the legendary pirate Gol D Rogers, who, right before his execution, declared that anyone who finds his treasure One Piece can claim it. This ushered in the golden age of piracy. Luffy begins his journey as a pirate in search of One Piece. In time, he becomes the captain of Straw Hat Pirates. The current arc in the anime focuses on the conflict between the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance and the conglomerate of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

