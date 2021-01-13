Currently in its 20th season and rapidly approaching the 1000th episode milestone, ‘One Piece’ shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. Equipped with a myriad of characters, intricate plot, and atypical animation, the series has enthralled its audience for over two decades. Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, the anime mainly revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a smart, young boy who develops the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. In the course of the series, he becomes a notorious pirate leader, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, and embarks on several adventures, making friends and defeating enemies. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece.’

One Piece Episode 959 Release Date

The 959th episode of ‘One Piece,’ titled ‘The Promised Port! Wano Country Arc Act 3 Opening,’ is set to release on January 24, 2021. The series is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ is simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

In the most recent episode, following the end of the Levey, the news about Sabo reaches every corner of the world. People who have met him have a hard time believing what happened. Koby and X Drake communicate through transponder snail. Drake gives Koby updates on the fledgling alliance between Kaido and Big Mom. Meanwhile, the powerful alliance of the Seven Warlords of the Sea comes to an end due to Cobra and Riku Doldo III’s planning. As this also effectively ends the peace between the warlords and the World Government, the Marines begin hunting for their former allies.

