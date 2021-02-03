One of the most culturally important anime of all time, ‘One Piece’, redefined eastern animation and storytelling rules. It is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, who gains the power of elasticity after consuming a Devil Fruit. Inspired by his hero Gol D. Roger, Luffy embarks on a journey to find the eponymous treasure. In time, he builds his own pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 961 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 961, titled ‘Tearfully Swearing Allegiance! Oden and Kin’emon!’, is set to release on February 7, 2021. The series is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 961 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ is simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

In episode 960, Orochi is shown to be the mastermind who instructed the Beasts Pirates to hurl bombs at the Thousand Sunny and bring down several bridges to sever various routes that lead to Tokage Port. The Nine Red Scabbards, who are still at the port, decide to embark on the raid just by themselves.

A flashback scene reveals that Oden used to be quite a boisterous and troublesome youth. A younger Kin’emon acquires a baby white boar from some criminals. He then takes it to the Flower Capital, hoping to make some money off it. But then, the baby boar’s father, the Mountain God, shows up and begins destroying the capital.

