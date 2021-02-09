One of the most influential anime shows of all time. ‘One Piece’ depicts the life and adventures of its hero, Monkey D. Luffy, a notorious pirate captain. Luffy grew up admiring “Red-Haired” Shanks and wants to find the titular treasure someday, which originally belongs to the legendary Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Over the course of the early part of the series, Luffy recruits several talented people for what would become the Straw Hat Pirates. The anime is based on a shōnen manga series created by Eiichiro Oda. It is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 962 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 962, titled ‘Changing Destiny! The Whitebeard Pirates Cast Ashore!’, is set to release on February 14, 2021. The series is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 962 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ is simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

In episode 961, as the Mountain God wreaks havoc in the Flower Capital, Oden emerges as the man to face the entity. He ultimately manages to win against the deity but is thrown out of the city for his actions. Impressed by Oden’s bravery, Kin’emon and Denjiro join the former in his journey. Oden spends some time at Shimotsuki Yasuie’s home. As he makes his way to Kuri, he meets Izo, Kikunojo, Kanjuro, and Raizo, who also start traveling with him. In Kuri, Oden decides to help the locals by taking out the bandits.

