Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is a long-running TV anime about pirates, samurais, and adventures. It revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Inspired by the legendary Gol D. Roger, Luffy becomes a pirate and eventually forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, which he names after his signature straw hat. Their main goal is to locate the eponymous treasure that originally belonged to Roger. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and has since become one of the most popular and influential anime of all time. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece.’

One Piece Episode 963 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 963, titled ‘Oden’s Determination! Whitebeard’s Test!’ is set to release on February 21, 2021. The anime is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 963 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ is simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 963 Spoilers

In episode 962, Oden defeats almost all Kuri bandits before facing their leader, Ashura Doji. When Oden’s associates finally arrive, they discover that he has beaten Ashura as well. Oden subsequently becomes Kuri’s undisputable ruler and turns the once lawless land into a prosperous region. Recognizing Oden’s accomplishment, the shogun makes him the Daimyo of Kuri. Oden subsequently asks his associates to serve as his samurai, a proposition to which they happily agree. Oden later rescues three young members of the Mink tribe: Kawamatsu, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi.

On Shimotsuki Yasuie’s advice, Oden’s associates, including Ashura and the Minks, begin learning all the traits that make a great samurai. Oden’s 9 associates eventually come to be known as the Nine Red Scabbards. The episode ends with the arrival of the Whitebeard Pirates to Kuri’s Itachi Port. In episode 963, a confrontation might take place between Oden and Whitebeard’s leader, Edward Newgate.

Read More: Best Action Anime of All Time