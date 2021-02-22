By Far one of the most popular anime shows of all time. ‘One Piece’ depicts the life and adventures of its hero, Monkey D. Luffy, a notorious pirate captain. Luffy grew up admiring “Red Haired” Shanks and wants to find the eponymous treasure someday, which originally belongs to the legendary Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Over the course of the early part of the show, Luffy recruits several talented people for what would become the Straw Hat Pirates. The anime is based on a shōnen manga series created by Eiichiro Oda. It premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 964 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 964, titled ‘Whitebeard’s Little Brother! Oden’s Great Adventure!’, is set to release on February 28, 2021. The anime is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 964 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 964 Spoilers

In episode 963, the moment Oden learns that a group of pirates has landed on Itachi Port, he rushes over there. The first meeting between Oden and Edward Newgate starts with a fight. Oden later asks the other man to let him be part of his crew, but Newgate refuses. After the repair work on their ship is completed, the pirates try to get away without alerting Oden, but he finds out. He throws a chain and wraps it around one of the parts of the Whitebeard’s ship and rides the waves with Izo, who has come to take him back to Kuri.

On Newgate’s orders, Marco brings Izo to the ship, where he is bound. Newgate tells Oden that he will let him be part of his crew if he (Oden) manages to be on the other end of the chain after 3 days. However, an hour before completing his task, Oden hears Amatsuki Toki’s screams and goes to the shore to protect her. In episode 964, Amatsuki might help Oden recover from his injuries. She might then accompany him on his adventure with the Whitebeard Pirates.

