One of the best aspects of ‘One Piece’ is the depth of its world-building but considering its long runtime, it comes as no surprise that the show has mastered this aspect of its storyline. Another benefit that comes with its bloated runtime is its well-developed cast of characters. The show distributes its runtime in the best possible way to even make its side characters likable.

If you’ve been following ‘One Piece’ all this while, I’m pretty sure that you’ve haven’t found a single character that you dislike. ‘One Piece’, like every other long shounen, has its own shortcomings as well, but it’s surprising how the series is still going strong even after all these years. That being said, if you’re following the anime, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 928 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 928, titled “The Flower Falls! The Final Moment of the Most Beautiful Woman in the Land of Wano!” is slated to release on April 12, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 928 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Before the great era of pirates began, there was a pirate named Gol D Roger who was known to everyone as the Pirate King. While some despised him for being an outlaw, others looked up to him for acts of bravery and his strength. But apart from being known for all of that, he was also know for having the courage to set sail on the rough waters of the Grand Line. Unfortunately, he was later captured by the government and exiled for the crimes he had committed.

However, before dying, he announced that he is leaving behind the most coveted treasure of the world—the “one piece.” With this, a whole new era of pirates was initiated in which pirates from all over the world set sail on the Grand Line to look for the “one piece.” Although no one really knows what the treasure contains, according to rumors, it promises endless riches and fame.

Out of all the pirates who are out looking for the treasure, Monkey D Luffy is a teenager who, with his Straw Hats Crew, is determined to follow the footsteps of Gol D Roger. He, too, wants to get his hands on the treasure but unlike most other pirates out there, he’s in it for the fun and adventure that comes with it. Just the thought of going out on an adventure and meeting new people fascinates him. Thus, he and his crew set sail and experience the adventure of a lifetime.

