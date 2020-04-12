Most 90s kids would remember ‘One Piece’ as an anime which was broadcasted on regular cable networks along with other classics like ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Those who decided to stick with it, still know how amazing this long-running shounen is. On the other hand, the ones who gave up on it back then, probably have a long distance to cover now since the anime is about to reach a 1000-episode runtime. While most other anime franchises of its generation faded away, ‘One Piece’ has still managed to retain its legacy with its rich characterization and intriguing storyline. And surprisingly, it’s just getting better with time. So if you have been watching it all this while, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 929 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 929, titled “The Bond Between Prisoners! Luffy and Old Man Hyo!”, is slated to release on April 19, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 929 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Gol D Rogers was an outlaw pirate who was known by everyone for his voyages across the rough seas of the Grand Line and also for his incredible strength. But after years of ruling the sea, Rogers was caught by the government and executed for his crimes. Before he died, he announced that his grand treasure remains hidden in the Grand Line and anyone who manages to find it will get unlimited riches and fame. This marked the inception of a whole new era of pirates wherein pirates of all over the world set sail on the Grand Line with their crews and try to look for the legendary treasure.

Among these pirates is Luffy, a teenager who has always looked up to God D Rogers and is determined to find the treasure with his Straw Hat Crew. Unlike most other pirates who solely seek the treasure because of the riches it promises, Luffy becomes one to experience new adventures and make new friends. He, too, seeks the treasure like everyone else, but his reasons seem far deeper than most others. Inspired by his childhood idol, Luffy embarks on an adventure of a lifetime to find the “One Piece” and become the King of the Pirates.

