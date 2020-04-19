‘One Piece’ is considered to be the best shounen of all time and rightfully so. Many mainstream anime that started off around the same time as ‘One Piece’ have now failed to keep their legacy alive. However, ‘One Piece’ begs to differ. Even with its 900-plus episode run, the anime is still going strong as ever and we can expect it to be around at least for another 5 years or so. If you have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and the streaming details of its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 930 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 930, titled “A Lead Performer! Queen the Plague Emerges!”, is slated to release on April 26, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 930 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Once upon a time, there was a man named Gol D Rogers who was known to the world as the most notorious pirates of all time. His impressive strength and his voyages across the rough seas of the Grand Line were the talk of the town and many even looked up to him. However, he was later caught by the government and exiled. But before he died, he left behind an entire legacy by announcing that he had hidden a grand treasure and any pirate who manages to get it will acquire unlimited fame and luxuries. His grandiose last words mark the inception of a whole new era of pirates. Pirates from all walks of life set on the Grand Line and set out to seek the coveted treasure.

Among these pirates is Luffy, the main character of the show, who is determined to tread the path set by his role model, Gol D Rogers. Unlike most other pirates out there, Luffy is just a young teenage boy but still has the skills to lead his entire Straw Hats Crew. Moreover, he did not choose this life only for getting his hands on the treasure. What he truly seeks is an adventure that offers him everything from new friends to some unforgettable memories. Determined to find Rogers’ treasure Luffy and his crew set sail knowing nothing about the epic journey that waits for them.

