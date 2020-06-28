‘One Piece’ is amongst the most well-rounded anime of our time. Although it is considered to be a shounen and rightfully so, there’s a lot more to ‘One Piece’ than just relentless action and drama. Its long runtime allows it to develop its characters to an extent where you get extremely attached to them. And even after its runtime of more than 900 episodes, the anime still manages to bring some very intriguing elements to its storyline. After a brief hiatus, ‘One Piece’ has finally returned and if you wish to know about the release date and streaming details of its next episode, read on further.

When is One Piece Episode 931 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 931, titled “Climb Up! Luffy’s Desperate Escape!”, is slated to release on July 5, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 931 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Pirate Gol D Rogers was known for his incredible feats of strength, courage, and most of all, his sheer will to conquer the rough waters of the Grand Line. For years, the outlaw ruled the ocean and managed to stay out of the reach of the government. But eventually, he hit rock-bottom and the government caught up with him. As a result, he was executed for his crimes. However, even before dying, Rogers ensured that his legacy stayed alive for years—he announced that he has hidden a treasure, known as One Piece, in the Grand Line and only he knows its true whereabouts. This treasure promises unlimited riches and fame to the ones who find it. With this, Rogers marks the inception of a whole new era where several pirates set sail on the Grand Line to seek the coveted treasure.

Among the roster of pirates who embark on a journey to tame the rough waters of the Grand Line, Luffy happens to be a teenage pirate who leads the Stray Hats Crew. Consisting of the most eccentric characters, the Straw Hat Crew isn’t all about seeking the treasure but also about looking for new adventures. While most other pirates are simply driven by their desire to be famous and rich, Luffy embraces every bit of his journey and loves encountering new foes and friends along the way. But no matter how deep he delves into his world, he always seems to be one step too far from the treasure he seeks.

