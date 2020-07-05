What simply started off as a generic shounen of the “golden era” of anime, has now turned into one of the longest anime franchises of all time. Almost reaching its 1000-episode mark, ‘One Piece’ is aging like fine wine. And the credit for its sweeping worldwide success goes to how easily it manages to encapsulate the overall scope of its different elements. While staying true to its basic style, the anime still manages to delight its viewers with intriguing plot points and new additions to its huge roster of characters. If you’ve been on the ‘One Piece’ bandwagon all this while and you’re looking forward to its next episode, here’s everything you need to know about its release date and streaming availability.

When is One Piece Episode 932 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 932, titled “Dead or Alive! Queen’s Sumo Inferno!”, is slated to release on July 12, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 932 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Gol D Rogers was once a legendary pirate. His incredible feats of bravery and strength were looked up to by many. For several years, Gol D Rogers braved the rough seas of the infamous Grand Line and pulled off several criminal operations. But then came a time, when the government caught up with the outlaw and exiled him. Before dying, Gol D Rogers left his mark by announcing that he is hidden a treasure called “One Piece” in the Grand Line. Promising that the treasure offers endless fame and money, Rogers left but started a whole new revolution. As a result, several pirates set sail to tame the rough waters of the Grand Line just to find the highly coveted treasure.

Among these ferocious pirates, Luffy turns out to be a young outlaw who also embarks on a journey to find the treasure. Along with his eccentric Straw Hats Crew, he not only seeks all the riches that the treasure offers but also loves the idea of going on an adventure. And thus, along the way, he makes several friends and enemies who’ll keep crossing his path while he hunts down the treasure. Just like every pirate out there, the closer he thinks he has gotten to the treasure, the further it seems to get from his grasp.

