Archetypal characters, zany abilities, immense emphasis on world-building, and epic battle scenes—’One Piece’ has all the right ingredients for a classic shounen. And that’s the reason why it comes as no surprise that it’s not only among the longest-running anime of all time, but also ranked among the best. Luffy’s adventures have come a long way from where they first started and if you have been following his journey all this while, you must be looking forward to everything that lies ahead in this season. So, just to make sure that you don’t miss out on the next episode of this season, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

When is One Piece Episode 933 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 933, titled “Gyukimaru! Zoro Fights a Duel on Bandit’s Bridge”, is slated to release on July 19, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 933 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

The world of ‘One Piece’ centers around the legendary adventures of a pirate named Gol D Rogers. D Rogers was known for his huge feats of bravery and many young men looked up to him even though he was a complete outlaw. The pirate sailed through the rough, unforgiving waters of the Grand Line, and because of all of his crimes, he was constantly trailed by the government forces. Unfortunately for him, there came a time when the government caught up with him and set him up for execution. But before dying, Gol D Rogers announced that his coveted treasure, known as the “One Piece”, is now hidden somewhere in the Grand Line. Promising endless luxuries and fame to anyone who finds it, the treasure lures several pirates from all over the world, marking the inception of a whole new era of pirates.

Among these pirates, Luffy happens to be a young pirate who, like everyone seeks the treasure, but is also a part of the hunt for something deeper. Along with his Straw Hats Crew of eccentric characters, he sets sail on the Grand Line not only to find the treasure but also to seek an adventure and make new friends along the way. The journey that lies ahead for him won’t be easy, but it will certainly be completely cathartic for him.

Read More: Best Shounen Anime