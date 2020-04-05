‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ is not your typical high school anime. One episode in and you begin to realize that it addresses a lot more didactic themes that you had initially imagined. The first season of ‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ premiered on April 5, 2013, and with a total of 13 episodes, it finished airing on June 28, 2013. This was then followed by its second season which aired from April 3, 2015 to June 26, 2015. If you still haven’t watched its first two seasons, now would be the best time to catch up with the series and if you are looking forward to its upcoming third season, read on further to know all about the streaming details and release date of its first episode.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10), and assuming that it will have a total of 13 episodes like the first two seasons, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

Where to Watch My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Episode 1 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first two seasons of ‘OreGairu’ on Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, AnimeLab and VRV. According to the bio of the official twitter page of the anime, its third season will be available on Amazon Prime every Thursday from April 9, 2020, with English subtitles.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Spoilers

In the closing moments of season 2, we saw Yukino meeting Hachiman at the aquarium where she had something very important to tell him. But this is exactly where the finale of the season ended. According to the source material, soon after this, Hachiman and Yui head to Yukino’s home to meet her older sister. Yukino is now finally willing to stand up against her mother with the help of her sister but hasn’t yet figured out how she’s going to do it.

In the meantime, Hachiman’s sister, Komachi, who had previously appeared for the entrance test of Sobu High School, now gets accepted along with Taishi Kawasaki. Iroha Isshiki, as always, leads the Student Council and asks the Service Club for help in setting up the school’s prom. However, since many parents, including Yukino’s mother, still seem to be against the prom, will they be able to pull it off?

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Trailer

Many staff members, including Kei Oikawa, scriptwriter Keiichiro Ochi, and character designer Yuichi Tanaka, are returning for the third season and it has also been confirmed that Feel Studio is again animating it. Check out its trailer below:

