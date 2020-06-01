On April 8, 2015, a married couple Adam and Danielle Busby made national headlines for being the only couple in the United States to give birth to the first set of all-girl quintuplets. TLC put the family under the direct spotlight by offering the Busbys a reality show that revolves around their lives. ‘OutDaughtered’ first premiered on May 10, 2016, and the viewers developed an instant liking to the adorable little munchkins. Here is everything you need to know about the Busby kids!

The Busby Kids: Name and Age

After struggling with infertility complications for years, Danielle gave birth to Blayke Louise, her eldest daughter, on April 5, 2011. Therefore, as of 2020, Blayke is nine years old. She has always been the most responsible one among the girls and often helps her parents take care of her sisters.

She has a heart of gold and leaves no opportunity to help others. Here’s a picture of “Blaykers” with her mother and father, from her ninth birthday celebration!

Four years after having Blayke, Danielle delivered the quintuplets at 28 weeks, via Caesarean delivery in four minutes. Because of the premature birth, the quints had to spend their first few months in the NICU at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

In the order of their birth, here are the names of the quints – Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate. Ava Lane and Olive Marie are twins, while the others are fraternal triplets.

They turned five in the summer of 2020. Check out the picture Adam shared on his account!

Riley, also known as RiRi, is the sharpest of all the quints. She even took advanced pre-kindergarten classes, as opposed to her sisters’ regular pre-kindergarten level. Even after undergoing eye surgery for congenital nystagmus, Hazel is still battling an eye condition called astigmatism that causes distorted vision. That is why you may always see her wearing spectacles.

Parker is known as the anxious daughter, as she tends to shut down in stressful situations.

How Did The Busbys Come Up with the Names?

Let’s talk about the eldest, Blayke Louise, first. To give their first child a “unisex-type” name, Adam and Danielle came up with the name Blayke. Danielle always wanted to name her first daughter after her late grandmother, Marie Louise. Therefore, they chose the middle name, Louise.

After going back and forth for a while, Nick came up with Olivia Marie, and Danielle and Adam finally settled on the vowel-starting names Ava Lane and Olivia Marie for the goofy twins.

While naming the rest of the quintuplets, the couple didn’t have to rack their brains. While Danielle was pregnant with Blayke, the couple loved the name Riley. So, they named the smartest daughter, Riley. Her middle name Paige is after one of Danielle and Adam’s nieces.

The name Hazel Grace has been adopted from a family name on their father, Adam Busby’s side. The couple was divided on the name Parker Kate. Danielle wanted it to be hyphenated, while Adam wanted it to be two separate names. Well, we all know who won!

