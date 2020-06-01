When Danielle Busby got pregnant in 2014, little did she and her husband Adam know that their lives are going to change forever. On April 8, 2015, Danielle and Adam were blessed with a set of adorable and healthy quintuplets – Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate, and Riley Paige. And soon, the Busbys got world-famous, thanks to their own TLC series called ‘OutDaughtered.’

The reality series documents the day-to-day activities of Adam, Danielle, their first-born daughter Blayke, and the only surviving set of all-girl quintuplets in the United States. Since its inception, the audiences have appreciated the transparency of the Busbys. And fans always make sure to catch up with all of the shenanigans of their favorite, Busby Quints. So naturally, some of you might be wondering: Where does the Busby family live? We have got you covered in that regard.

OutDaughtered Filming Locations

As we all know, the show is filmed entirely in the modest-house of the reality TV family, except for the few vacations they go on. But where is OutDaughtered house located? You may ask. Shortly after Adam and Danielle got married, the two moved from lake Charles, Louisiana, to Houston, Texas. And since then, the couple has been living in The Lone Star State with their six daughters. Read on to know the specific details about the Busby house.

League City, Houston

The house that the Busbys move into in the first season of ‘OutDaughtered’ is located in the MarBella community, which is just a mile away from Galveston Bay and the Kemah Boardwalk, in League City, Texas. From Hazel’s risky eye surgery to celebrating their 10th anniversary, the family has a lot of memories attached to the house. Check out the picture below!

Unfortunately, in December 2018, Adam and Danielle learned that their home had got a severe mold infestation, when one of the quints, Ava, suffered from a respiratory illness and had to be rushed to the hospital. Therefore, in season 5, we see the Busby’s undergoing an emergency evacuation, and they move to a new home, which is just a 10-minute drive from their “sick home.” Below is the picture of the house Adam and Danielle rent to keep their kids safe from further issues.

Although Adam and Danielle were planning to move back to their old home after it gets repaired in six months, a Reddit user reported that the Busby’s have reportedly purchased the rental property and are in no mood to relocate to their old home.

If you look at the recent pictures on their social media accounts, they support the claim that they are living in their new home. How? Well, the “sick home” doesn’t have a swimming pool, while the rented one does.

League City is the fastest-growing suburb, located 24 miles southeast of Houston in Galveston County. The third-largest boating anchorage area in the United States, the neighborhood is known for its recreational lifestyle and is often touted as one of the best and safest places to live in Texas.

