TLC’s hit reality series ‘OutDaughtered’ is back to inject heartwarming content into the lives of the fans by showcasing the daily activities of the adorable Busby quints, their eldest sister Blayke and the parents – Adam and Danielle. So far in the seventh season, we have seen the adult Busbys planning a unique Valentine’s Day surprise for all their kids. To make the girls more independent in case of a fire emergency, Adam teams up with Dale to stage a fire drill, which accidentally gets way too real.

In the latest episode, the Busbys go on their first snow-trip to Wyoming but they soon realize that the world around them is changing drastically. We have added a recap for you in the end, in case you want to jog your memories. If you’re updated and are looking for the details of ‘OutDaughtered’ season 7 episode 3? We have got your back.

OutDaughtered Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date

‘OutDaughtered’ season 7 episode 3 will release on June 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on TLC.

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Coronavirus Changes Everything,’ the Busbys realize that they will have to stay at home as coronavirus takes over the world. Adam and Danielle will have to resort to home-schooling the quints, and also map out a plan to celebrate the birthdays of the quints and Blayke amid the global crisis.

Where to Watch OutDaughtered Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘OutDaughtered’ season 7 episode 3, by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and the TLC GO app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Previously released episodes are available to stream on Hulu. ‘OutDaughtered’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

OutDaughtered Season 7 Episode 2 Recap:

OutDaughtered season 7 episode 2 is titled ‘Snow-cation.’

After a lot of back and forth, Adam and Danielle decide to take their daughters to Wyoming for the family’s first snow trip. Growing up in Texas, the girls have never experienced snow. Therefore, the adult Busbys call up their friend who has a place in Wyoming and begin planning for the snow-cation. The girls get excited to lend a hand to their “mommy” and “daddy” in packing for the trip. Unfortunately, they end up causing chaos and disrupting the peace of the house. Adam and Danielle get worried when they spot Hazel struggling with her vision. Without wasting more time, they book an appointment with her eye specialist for when they come back and head out for Wyoming.

Upon reaching, they hear people mentioning the outbreak of coronavirus. However, the Busbys choose to ignore everything else and have the best time in The Cowboy State. Adam and Danielle are amazed at seeing the girls wallow in snow and have snow fights with each other. Hazel raises a serious concern when she complains about seeing double without the glasses and the parents talk about how she will have to go through another surgery to get it fixed.

Apart from building a snowman, the quints also go tubing on the second day of the trip. On the next day, the girls take up skiing classes with ski instructors and enjoy their hearts out until Hazel begins to throw tantrums. The other girls follow suit, except for Riley and Blayke. Riley gets all pumped up to go down the tallest hill but is advised to take it slow. Despite initial reluctance, Blayke gives in and savors the experience. As Mimi takes care of the kids, Adam and Danielle spend some alone time in a chairlift. Danielle also does her first headstand after undergoing a hysterectomy. While heading back to their city, Adam and Danielle admit that they are scared to find out what awaits them at home.

