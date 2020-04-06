Calling ‘Outlander’ season 5, an emotional roller-coaster, would be an understatement. Before we begin talking about the next episode, let’s take a moment to pick all our jaws up, that fell on the floor after watching the jaw-dropping episode 7, titled, ‘The Ballad of Roger Mac.’ After failing to convince Murtagh to retreat against Tryon, Roger Mackenzie stumbles upon his ancestor Morag and asks her to flee with her family. When she refuses, stating a valid reason, he hugs her out of compassion, only for her husband to spot them and accuse Roger of being a Regulator and a “wife-stealer.”

Tryon orders his men to execute the prisoners. Brianna joins her mother and father to find her husband, and they come across a few Regulators hanging from a tree with a noose around their neck. Brianna is white with fear when Jamie identifies Roger. Also, Murtagh is shot by one of the men in the Fraser army and he breathes his last in Jamie’s arms. Check out the recap for more. Also, want to know what can happen in ‘Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 8? Well, brace yourself and read on.

Outlander Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 8 will release on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Starz.

Where to Watch Outlander Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 8 by tuning to Starz at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Starz’s official website and the Starz app.

Cord cutters have a host of options like YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Sling TV. If you are a Hulu or Amazon Prime subscriber, you can add Starz to your existing plan and access all their content, including ‘The Outlander’.

Outlander Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Famous Last Words.’

The episode might focus on the aftermath of the Battle of Alamance Creek. Jaime and Claire will need time to cope with the loss of Jamie’s beloved godfather, Murtagh. It might also reveal Roger’s fate after Jamie cuts him down from the tree. If you’ve read the book, you must know that Roger’s storyline is far from over. He has a long way to go before being put to sleep forever. If you watch the scene closely, you can clearly see Roger putting his hand on the noose, trying to hold the rope from asphyxiating him.

Therefore, doing that might have saved Roger from dying. But its impact might damage his vocal cords to the point of no return, costing Roger his voice. Since we all know he loves to sing to his son Jemmy, this can have a devastating impact on Roger’s life, and it will be difficult to see how his life would change following this.

Meanwhile, Governor Tryon might offer Brianna 5000 acres of land in the back-country as compensation for Roger’s condition, which she might refuse. Also, since Bonnet knows that Jemmy might be the heir to Jocasta’s grand fortune, he can come up with a plot against the Frasers.

Check out the promo below!

Read more: The Outlander Filming Locations