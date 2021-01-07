The award-winning historical drama, ‘Outlander,’ first aired on August 9, 2014, on Starz and has been making waves ever since. It is based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon and developed into a television series by Ronald D. Moore. The show follows Claire Randall and her unusual life that spans over two different time periods, in two different places. The smash-hit show is loved for its storyline and depiction of the source material, which beautifully blends romance, time travel, and wartime drama. Naturally, the fans must be waiting in anticipation of season 6. So, here is everything you need to know!

Outlander Season 6 Release Date

‘Outlander’ season 5 released on February 16, 2020, on Starz, with the last episode airing on May 10, 2020. Season 5 comprises 12 episodes of 53-90 minutes each.

Here is what we know about season 6. The show was renewed for the sixth season at the same time as season 5 on May 9, 2018. Season 6 is set to have 12 episodes and will loosely be based on the sixth book of the novel series, ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes.’ As of December 25, 2020, the series was already in the pre-production phase and is expected to start filming in early 2021, although there may be a delay. Taking into consideration that the series takes almost a year or more to release a new season, we can expect ‘Outlander’ season 6 to release sometime in early 2022. Fans may also be relieved to know that Gabaldon has almost finished writing the ninth book of the ‘Outlander’ series. This means that enough source material is available should the series continue to be renewed.

Outlander Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

The ensemble cast of the show is helmed by Caitriona Balfe (Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser) and Sam Heughan (James “Jamie” MacKenzie Fraser), who will be returning for season 6 along with Sophie Skelton, who plays Claire and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna. Richard Rankin will also be seen in the new season as Brianna’s husband, Roger Wakefield. David Berry, who plays Lord John William Grey, will not be returning for the next season. Since Murtagh Fraser and Stephen Bonnet die on the show, we may also not see Duncan Lacroix and Ed Speleers, although Lacroix teased his comeback in an interview.

Other actors on the show are Chris Larkin (Richard Brown), Ned Dennehy (Lionel Brown), John Bell (Ian Fraser Murray), Caitlin O’Ryan (Lizzie Wemyss), Colin McFarlane (Ulysses), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron), César Domboy (Claudel “Fergus” Fraser), and Lauren Lyle (Marsali MacKimmie Fraser). We may see most of these actors in the upcoming season, although there may be a few exceptions and some new additions.

Outlander Season 6 Plot: What is it about?

In season 5, Claire is kidnapped and sexually assaulted before she is rescued by Jamie. We also see Jaime getting drawn into the Revolutionary War. Season 5 reveals that Claire and Jamie are not the only time-travelers. Roger almost dies when he is hanged by Governor Tyron but is saved just in time. Brianna is abducted by Stephen Bonnet, who is ultimately killed. Murtagh succumbs to his battle injuries, and Jaime has a close brush with death when a poisonous snake bites him.

In the upcoming season 6, we will draw closer to the Revolutionary War. The Fraser family will take time to heal from the harrowing ordeal that each of them has gone through. But, Roger and Brianna will experience exciting changes and joyous moments together. The sixth season will also unfold Lizzie’s story. As more settlers come to Fraser’s Ridge, things will get more complicated. Since Brianna has come to know about her half-brother, William, we may see him in season 6.

