‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ is a four-part Halloween special series for Food Network. It is a fun competition that pits seven talented pumpkin carvers against each other in a bid to create the most delightfully innovative designs out of pumpkins. The contestants carve out not just your average jack-o-lanterns but absolutely amazing and highly artistic gravity-defying scenes. Actress Alyson Hannigan hosts the 4-episode series, and the judges are puppeteer Terri Hardin and master pumpkin sculptor Ray Villafane. Curious to know where ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ was filmed? We have all the information for you right here!
Outrageous Pumpkins Filming Locations
‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ was extensively shot in November 2019, on a sprawling farm in Long Island, New York. Located in southeastern New York State, stretching east from New York City, Long Island is a year-round tourist destination, especially for its beaches, vineyards, Gold Coast Mansions, shopping, and dining spots. Let’s find out more details about the filming site!
Harbes Family Farm, New York
Filming for ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ was done on the Harbes Family Farm’s Barnyard. Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard is located at 715 Sound Avenue P.O. Box 1524, Mattituck, NY 11952. It is a 100-acre agricultural property located in the heart of Long Island’s North Fork. Three generations of the Harbes family have lived at and owned the farm since it opened over 30 years ago.
What originally started as a small farmstand has now evolved into a family-friendly destination that offers attraction like the 8-acre Barnyard Adventure featuring farm animals, a trike track, a sports zone, bounce pillows, and a wonderful hedge maze. Families with kids can enjoy hayrides, pig races and apple-picking.
Tonight is episode one of Outrageous Pumpkins!🎃The first of four episodes premieres on @foodnetwork at 10 pm EST. Expert pumpkin carvers compete to deliver stunning life-size sculptures as well as itty-bitty devilish details. Host @alysonhannigan will task them with next-level challenges to gauge their sharp skills, seasonal creativity, and Halloween spirit!🎥The series was filmed in Harbes Barnyard and it was an honor to have them here. Check it out! . . . #outrageouspumpkins #fall #pumpkins #pumpkincarving #pumpkincarver #realitytv #turncardcontent
There are fun things to do for adults without kids as well. As North Fork’s first certified sustainable vineyard, Harbes Vineyard offers wine-tasting sessions that feature the vineyard’s award-winning wines. During the festive fall season, the farm hosts pumpkin picking as well as the best corn mazes.
Tonight is the final night of #OutrageousPumpkins on @foodnetwork and I wanted to share some pics of the @turncardcontent crew doing their thing. What you don't get to see on tv is the frantic pace of camera operators, lighting crew, production assistants, art departments, set managers, and producers (with enough walkie talkies and ear buds that would make the FBI jealous) along with all the other (I'm not sure what they were doing) guys and gals that ran around the whole time trying to make us and the set look good. This post is for them! #pumpkinlife #pumpkinfun #pumpkinseason #halloween #halloween365 #halloweentv #spookytv
In terms of food, they offer a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables along with festive treats such as apple cider donuts, fresh chocolate chip cookies, home-baked pies, and sweet and salty kettle corn. The farm is also quite famous for its fresh-made ice creams and pure, raw honey.
