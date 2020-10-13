‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ is a four-part Halloween special series for Food Network. It is a fun competition that pits seven talented pumpkin carvers against each other in a bid to create the most delightfully innovative designs out of pumpkins. The contestants carve out not just your average jack-o-lanterns but absolutely amazing and highly artistic gravity-defying scenes. Actress Alyson Hannigan hosts the 4-episode series, and the judges are puppeteer Terri Hardin and master pumpkin sculptor Ray Villafane. Curious to know where ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ was filmed? We have all the information for you right here!

Outrageous Pumpkins Filming Locations

‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ was extensively shot in November 2019, on a sprawling farm in Long Island, New York. Located in southeastern New York State, stretching east from New York City, Long Island is a year-round tourist destination, especially for its beaches, vineyards, Gold Coast Mansions, shopping, and dining spots. Let’s find out more details about the filming site!

Harbes Family Farm, New York

Filming for ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ was done on the Harbes Family Farm’s Barnyard. Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard is located at 715 Sound Avenue P.O. Box 1524, Mattituck, NY 11952. It is a 100-acre agricultural property located in the heart of Long Island’s North Fork. Three generations of the Harbes family have lived at and owned the farm since it opened over 30 years ago.

What originally started as a small farmstand has now evolved into a family-friendly destination that offers attraction like the 8-acre Barnyard Adventure featuring farm animals, a trike track, a sports zone, bounce pillows, and a wonderful hedge maze. Families with kids can enjoy hayrides, pig races and apple-picking.

There are fun things to do for adults without kids as well. As North Fork’s first certified sustainable vineyard, Harbes Vineyard offers wine-tasting sessions that feature the vineyard’s award-winning wines. During the festive fall season, the farm hosts pumpkin picking as well as the best corn mazes.

In terms of food, they offer a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables along with festive treats such as apple cider donuts, fresh chocolate chip cookies, home-baked pies, and sweet and salty kettle corn. The farm is also quite famous for its fresh-made ice creams and pure, raw honey.

