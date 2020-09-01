So, folks, you are finally done with the penultimate episode from ‘P Valley’, right? Yes, that is why you are here! The show is now all geared up for its grand finale, which promises some pretty dramatic storylines. If you want a taste of how the series will finally culminate in the upcoming week, we have you covered. But beware. SPOILERS ALERT!

P Valley Episode 8 Release Date:

‘P Valley’ Finale releases on September 6, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Starz. The eighth episode serves as the season finale.

P Valley Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Murda Night’ and it promises to feature a cocktail of lively, entertaining, captivating, and intense drama. The Pynk Club gets packed with people, reaching to see two shining stars. Autumn, on the other hand, deals with her past, which has finally resurfaced.

Pynk is all sent to invite audiences from Biloxi to Atlanta, making for a very unforgettable night. As Starz’s official synopsis goes: “Folks from Biloxi to Atlanta pack out the Pynk to see two shining stars ascend to the heavens on a truly unforgettable night.” We do not know yet who these highlighted stars are. We guess, only the episode will give us answers. As for Autumn, she needs to deal with a person from her past — who is obviously the guy she meets at the end of episode 7.

Where to Stream P Valley Episode 8 Online?

The final episode of ‘P Valley’ will drop on Starz on Sunday at the aforementioned time slot. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can catch the episode on your tv screen. Episode 8 will be available to stream early on Starz.com and the Starz app on September 6, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. ET/PT. The Starz app is available to download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon. There is also a free trial period of seven days for first-time subscribers.

Additionally, you can add Starz to your Hulu subscription and take advantage of the 7-day free trial. Another option is to add Starz to your Amazon account and catch the episodes online. Cable-free, live-streaming services for viewers include Directv and Sling TV.

P Valley Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 of ‘P-Valley’ starts off with a blast to the past where we see Autumn teasing a lap dance for her partner. In the present, Uncle Clifford and Patrice discuss their new lease agreement. The 6 million originally promised to them are now transformed into 1% of the casino’s money. However, the brothers are unsure about where the casino will go from here.

Meanwhile, Murda struggles with stage fright while Keyshawn shows him how to overcome his fear. Autumn shows up at the Pynk and parts ways with Mercedes after their deal is complete. Murda and Clifford head out together into the woods and talk about the former’s confidence issues. Meanwhile, Mercedes makes Autumn meet a new client but Autumn is shocked upon seeing this guy. Murda gets ready for his big performance and Autumn talks with the mystery man in private. It is revealed that the guy is someone she had shot previously but he survived. He then asks Autumn where his money is.

