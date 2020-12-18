‘Paava Kadhaigal’ is an Indian Tamil-language anthology drama series consisting of four short film segments that deals with different themes like love, pride, honor and sin through the stories of people who are in love. The short films in the series are directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan.

‘Paava Kadhaigal’ (which literally translates to sin stories) is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua, Rhea Kongara and Avinash Viswanathan. It is the debut venture of Netflix in a South Indian language. Screwvala and Dua, who are among its producers, had previously financed similarly themed anthology films in Hindi like ‘Lust Stories‘ and ‘Ghost Stories.’

Paava Kadhaigal Season 2 Release Date

‘Paava Kadhaigal’ season 1 premiered on December 18, 2020, on Netflix. Its official trailer was dropped on December 3 and several forty-second teasers focusing on one segment were also released.

As far as the next season goes, there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the makers whether the series will return for a second season or not. But considering the fact that such anthology shows are in huge demand, we are optimistic about the possibilities of it coming back for another season. If the show does get renewed, ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ season 2 can release sometime in 2022.

Paava Kadhaigal Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The first season of the show consisted of actors like Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Hari, Kalki Koechlin, Anjali, Padam Kumar, Gautham Menon, Simran, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Kalidas Jayaram and Bhavani Sre. But the second season will most likely have a completely new set of actors just like Dua and Screwvala’s previous anthology ventures like ‘Ghost Stories’.

Paava Kadhaigal Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ explores the complex themes of pride, honor and sin and their adverse effect on people who are in love or those who try to push the societal boundaries. It also delves into the issue of honor killing, which is prevalent in India. The series ends with the story ‘Oor Iravu’, which follows a now pregnant young woman who had eloped from her family and is brought home by her father. He intends to hold a baby shower for her.

Since all the stories end on a conclusive note, the second season might have a different set of short segments dealing with different themes and issues, like ‘Ghost Stories’, which was a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Lust Stories’. The two films explored the themes of fear and lust respectively.

Talking about the experience of making ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, Vettrimaran (‘Visaaranai’) had said that it was liberating for him as the short films were not made for theatrical viewing and hence it did not interfere with their creativity and vision. He also expressed that the series should be seen as a whole and the shorts as its chapters.

Echoing on Vettrimaran’s thoughts, Gautham Menon (‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’), who has also acted in his short ‘Vaanmagal (Sin)’, mentioned that he got the freedom to do things that were solely for the content, without thinking about how it would look in a theatre screen. He also felt that each story is in the same zone despite being made by directors of different styles.

