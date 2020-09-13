The famous dance reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (2005- ) has blessed the world with a slew of pro dancers, including Julianne Hough, Cheryl Burke, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, and many more. One such star is Pasha Pashkov, who appearance on DWTS season 28 as a professional choreographer stole the show. Before which, he also participated on the 2018 edition of NBC’s ‘World of Dance’, where he appeared alongside Jenna Dewan and Jennifer Lopez. Here’s everything you need to know about him.
Pasha Pashkov: Where Is He From?
Throwing it back some 20 years! We all started somewhere ☺️ Dancing here with @elenasergeevnat and trained by @kulbeda_viktor #10yearchallenge x 2 P.S. I love how we both keep looking in the camera 😂 • • • #dance #dancer #dancevideos #dancebabies #dancingbabies #dancersjourney #dancerslife #samba #latin #ballroom #dancecouple #smile #happy #joy #passion #heretocreate #express #hipsdontlie #vhs #archive
Born on 28 May 1985, Pasha started dancing through a class at his school when he was a mere eleven years old and he hasn’t shown any signs of stopping ever since. Pasha Pashkov’s hometown is Perm, Russia. Looking back on his early days of dancing, Pasha explained in an interview, “The teacher who taught that class was a ballroom teacher. She came up to my brother and told him that I had potential and maybe I should try. However, after his first dance competition, the sports enthusiast decided to put this art form behind him.
It wasn’t until after his friend’s mom called him asking if he’d be interested in teaming up with her daughter as her dance partner that he decided to give it another go. Recounting his experience, he said, “I went to the studio and I loved the coaches there. At first, I stayed mainly because of the social environment. Of course, once you start getting good results, you feel encouraged.” You’ve got to shake those doubts off, are we right?
Pasha Pashkov’s Wife
Pasha and Daniella Sasha started dancing together as partners for the first time in 2009. All around those were skeptical of the duo partnering up. Daniella, who was just 15 years old at the time, recalled in an interview, “My coaches warned me that because I was so young and he was a top dancer in the finals already, people might not respect as a compatible pair.”
6 year wedding anniversary today!!! Thank you @daniellakaragach for loving me unconditionally, for making our home so cozy, for always feeding me the tastiest food, for being a dreamer and magically turning all our dreams to reality. There is no coincidence that out of gazillion years of humanity on Earth we chose to live at the exact same time and out of billions of ppl we found each other while oceans apart. Blessed beyond belief and grateful beyond words. I LOVE YOU ❤️ #happyanniversary #6years
But these two hit it off on and off the dance floor alike. Their 20-minute long try-out was enough for them to realize the chemistry. After four years of dating, the couple tied the knot on July 18, 2014, who recently celebrated their six years of marriage.
𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 6 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘤𝘢𝘯’𝘵 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘩𝘪𝘮. 𝘏𝘦’𝘴 𝘮𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘐 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘬 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘮𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘴, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘬𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘐’𝘮 𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘦 𝘬𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘮𝘦 𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘦 5 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘢 𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘦 𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘬 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘦 𝘨𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘐 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 “𝘩𝘶𝘴𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘥” 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘺 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦. 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘐𝘍𝘓𝘠 @pashapashkov 𝘏𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺 𝘈𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘺 🥂✨
Pasha Pashkov Dance Performances
The couple is seven-time United States 10-Dance Champions and Latin Champions, which makes Daniella the youngest US competitor ever to hold this title. Pasha and Daniela were selected to represent the United States at the 2009 World Games in Taiwan. They made the semi-final in the World Championship taking place in Spain. They are the first US couple in the last 40 years to represent the US in all four styles – Ballroom, Latin, Ten Dance, and Show Dance) – at the world championships. And the list of their achievements goes on.
They joined DWTS season 28 as one of the two married couples, the other being Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. They would also appear in the second season of ‘World of Dance’, where there was one performance that impressed one person in particular, which was none other than former DWTS pro, Derek Hough, who was the judge of ‘World of Dance’ at the time. He was so impressed by Daniella’s dancing that he even asked her to join him on his summer tour.
HERE IT IS 😁 our duels performance from WOD. Thank you to everyone who reached out to us, we are overwhelmed with the LOVE and SUPPORT we have received in the past couple of days. We truly appreciate it 🙏❤️☺️ Always yours, Pasha and Dani xoxo • • • Song “Faded” by @zhu I do not own the rights to the music. • • • @nappytabs @neyo @derekhough @jennadewan @jlo @daniellakaragachofficial #wod #worldofdance #dwts #sytycd #strictlycomedancing #dance #dancevideo #danceoftheday #dancer #dancerlife #dancerslife #dancecouple #ballroom #latin #chacha #faded #instadance #instadancer #love #passion #justbeyou #justdance #танец #танцор #choreography #choreographer #heretocreate #heretoinspire
In 2019, they both got a life-changing opportunity of joining DWTS. Those were the two that replaced Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev for that season and kept the news under wraps before it was officially announced on GMA making everyone go berserk with excitement. While these two are sashaying through their careers and lives, we can’t wait to see what comes next.
