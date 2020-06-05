ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ is by no means just a business entertainment show. It is a big opportunity for the thousands who line up to participate in the show, year after year. There are two reasons for it. The first one is that, if the sharks really like your business, one can bag a major deal with them. The second is that, even if you don’t, it’s still good publicity for your business. The practical side apart, the show has also entertained its viewers for several years now, and some of the entrepreneurs and businesses that have come on the show have stayed with us for several reasons.

Pasta by Hudson: Who Are They?

Brandon Fay, a New York City native, is the son of two retired NYPD officers. He has had a passion for serving food to people for several years. His goal is to serve quick and wholesome meals to his customers. Fay has over 25 years of experience working in the restaurant industry. Pasta by Hudson, at Columbus Circle, is a grab and go pasta restaurant, inspired by a bar model that is convenient for the fast-paced residents of NYC. The primary goal is to bring fine Italian dining on a ready to go pace.

Fay also hosts a CBS New York news segment called ‘Cooking With Brandon.’ With such expertise both in cooking and the restaurant industry, he bagged a shared deal from both Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner at $ 150,000 for 30 % equity.

Pasta by Hudson: What Do They Do?

Pasta by Hudson has a small menu but offers its customers the option to customize their pasta to their liking. For instance, one can choose the type of pasta, the sauce, such as pesto, pomodoro, etc., and a good range of extras, like meatballs, mushrooms, etc. Thus, it offers people to pick and choose their traditional Italian pasta or a different version of pasta they like. Beverages and desserts are also available. The restaurant also provides catering services for various events. The restaurant website also offers the option to order online.

They have also made a recent announcement on their website that they will be shipping their unique and fresh meatballs in the near future. One can also purchase gift cards from the website. Pasta by Hudson is quite active on their social media platforms. There are several pictures of the dishes they make on both their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Quite recently, as a gesture of goodwill, they served their food to the medical staff of Mount Sinai Heart. At present, it seems like the shop is closed due to COVID-19, and they are running their business through online delivery. At the moment, they also sell certain merchandise like masks on their website.

In any case, it looks like business is still booming for this entrepreneur. The restaurant, in line with Fay’s vision, has been quite active in catering food to the residents of New York. Brandon Fay, thus, seems to be on the right track to spread joy through food with Pasta by Hudson.

