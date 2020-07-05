By asking all the important questions, ‘Outcry’ is a docuseries that takes on a non-biased approach and presents a myriad of challenging notions for everyone involved in the Greg Kelley minor sexual assault case. One name that stood out throughout the documentary, though, was that of Patricia Cummings, Greg’s initial lawyer. So, if you’re here because you’re curious about her involvement in the case and wondering more about where she is now, we’ve got you covered.

Who Is Patricia Cummings?

Back in 2014, when Greg’s case first went to court, Patricia Cummings was a well-known criminal defense attorney. She had taken on some mammoth tasks beforehand and had almost always come on top, so naturally, everyone felt like her representation would be helpful. And, at that time, it did seem that way. No matter what came her way, she maintained that her client was innocent and even went as far as to say that the accusations that were made were false.

However, what she had failed to do was cross-examine the details of the accusation with the scene of the crime, which is one of the reasons why she couldn’t do her best and her client was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole. He even waived his right to appeal, ending up with just the right to file for a new trial. And, when he did, with another lawyer, Keith Hampton, Patricia came under the microscope. At the new hearing, Judge Donna King slammed her for her work and said that her legal defense was “inadequate.”

The new evidence that was provided in court during this time, pointed to Johnathan McCarty as the alternative suspect, and the assumption that came after it, was that because Patricia had previously represented members of the McCarty family, including a half-brother who had been prosecuted as a juvenile for sex offenses, she had a conflict of interest. However, she denied all these allegations and said that her work with the family was years ago and had no effect on what she did in Greg’s case.

Where Is Patricia Cummings Now?

Patricia Cummings has gone extremely far in her law career. She used to be a lecturer at the University of Texas, Austin School of Law, but, after that, she became a defense lawyer and juvenile prosecutor. Following this, in the summer of 2015, she got a promotion and became the supervisor of the Conviction Integrity Unity at the Dallas County District Attorney’s office, where she also headed the unit which handled the cases of alleged police misconduct.

However, most recently, she was recruited by the new Philadelphia District Attorney, Larry Krasner, to join his office where she can lead their reviews of old cases for evidence of wrongful convictions. Patricia Cummings now holds the position of the head of Philadelphia’s Conviction Integrity Unit. After all, she is most commonly known for freeing Michael Morton from prison after nearly 25 years, when her efforts to get DNA evidence cleared his name in the case of his wife’s murder. (Featured Image Credit: James Blocker / The Philadelphia Inquirer)

