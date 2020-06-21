Magic acts mainly rely on deception and trickery (obviously not on actual magic, duh!). Magicians who are able to trick the viewers succeed at making them wonder how a seemingly impossible task was performed. Often, acts of deception are taken to epic levels with highly nuanced props and meditatively practiced techniques. At other times, magicians take the streets to deceive pedestrians with quick, yet effective tricks. There are television shows that capture both of these “kinds” of magic tricks. ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’ on the other hand differentiates itself by attempting to go “behind the scenes” of a magic trick and employing a competition-like format at the same time.

The show’s title is derived from the magicians, Penn Jillette and Teller who are the permanent “cast members” or “judges” of the show. Each episode, numerous magicians are invited to perform at ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us.’ These magicians have to reveal how they perform a certain trick to a backstage judge beforehand.

Then, they proceed to perform their magic trick. After their performance, Jillette and Teller attempt to figure out how the magician might have performed that trick. However, they provide their guesses in a cryptic language so that the magician’s secret is not ousted. Sometimes, they privately confide with the magician, away from the camera to make their guess. If the duo is unable to accurately guess how the magician performed their trick, then they are awarded a “Fool Us trophy” and the chance to perform at one of Penn and Teller’s Vegas shows. Alyson Hannigan of ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ fame hosts the show.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Filming Locations

Several viewers would have wondered where ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ is filmed. The reality show is one that does not really require any outdoor location. Like almost every other competition reality show, it is filmed in a set where the performances are hosted and judged. ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ is filmed in front of a live studio audience. Hence, there is a stage and an area for the viewers as well as the judges (Penn and Teller).

Las Vegas

‘Penn and Teller: Fool Us’ is filmed in Las Vegas. To be more precise, filming is carried out in Penn & Teller Theatre at Rio All-Suite Hotel on 3700 W. Flamingo Road. This is also where the titular magician duo routinely hosts their magic shows.

Filming new episodes of the TV show, "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" at the Rio with @alydenisof, @MrTeller & @pennjillette. pic.twitter.com/KtK7Dxwsr6 — Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) March 22, 2017

London, United Kingdom

‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ wasn’t always filmed in Vegas. The first season of the show was actually shot at Fountain Studios in London. The now-defunct production facility was located at 128 Wembley Park Drive.

