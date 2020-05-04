‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels‘ is a spin-off to the widely popular supernatural television series, ‘Penny Dreadful.’ The show follows the police officer, Tiago Vega, who becomes the first Mexican-American LAPD detective. The show takes a look at the history of Los Angeles and the racially-charged conflicts of the early 20th century in the city.

The second episode of the show sees Tiago and Lewis begin their investigation into the Hazlet case. Tiago starts to feel the heat from both his family and the police officers. Sister Molly’s character is introduced. A couple of Lewis’ colleagues get killed while investigating Nazis in the United States.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on May 10, 2020, at 10/9c on Showtime. The episode is titled ‘Wicked Old World’ and returns one week after the second episode of the show was premiered. The show follows a weekly format, with each new episode slated to be aired every Sunday.

Where Can I Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Episode 3 by tuning into Showtime on the timeslot mentioned above. Other than that, you can also watch the episode live on the Showtime Anytime app or website with a valid cable provider’s login. However, if you do not have a cable provider’s login, you can watch the episode on the Showtime Anytime app or website by paying for a monthly subscription fee of $10.99 (they also offer a 7-day free trial).

Moreover, the show can also be streamed live with a subscription for Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. Moreover, you can also watch the second episode if you have an add-on package for Showtime on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Both packages come with an additional monthly cost of $10.99.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Episode 3 Spoilers and Promo:

Have a look at the promo for ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ episode 3 below:

As you can see, the third episode will certainly see the aftermath of two of Lewis’ colleagues being killed by Nazis. However, the promo reveals Lewis telling someone to pretend not to see the bullets that shot the two. It would certainly be interesting to see why he would do that. After all, he has been tracking the Nazis for a seemingly long time. Perhaps, he does not want Goss to be alerted of someone looking into him. Goss would definitely act more cautious if the police start to officially look into him.

Apart from that, Raul can be seen as having recovered from the gunshot. He also seems to be in a normal state. The second episode had ended with him looking rather menacing in a zombie-esque manner. Mateo is also seen telling Raul that Tiago was the one that shot him. That will certainly result in a conflict between the brothers.

Here is what the blurb for the third episode reveals: “Tiago and Molly try to escape their complicated lives; Lewis interrogates a young Cal-Tech student; Townsend and Alex’s agenda is jeopardized by a councilwoman; Peter Craft discovers a dark truth at Elsa’s home; Mateo visits a Chicano dance hall.”

As you can read, the third episode will see Mateo start to get involved in Pachuco culture. Moreover, Magda will witness the first roadblock in her plans in the form of a councilwoman foiling Townsend’s plans.

