‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels‘ is a dark fantasy series that takes place almost 50 years after the original show. Set in the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1930s, the new series is steeped in the Mexican culture in Los Angeles. With Santa Muerte, her demonic sister Magda, Nazi interference, and racial tensions, two detectives who have to solve a grisly murder seem rather out of their depths. The last episode sees Diego confessing to the Hazlett murders and killing Reilly. The league of Nazis also holds a surprising revelation when Townsend and Molly’s mother appears to be associated with them.

The most recent episode sees Trevor convinced that Frank killed his hamster. Townsend confronts Beck about his homosexuality. Craft’s wife threatens to ruin his life and split up with him, while Mateo wants to go back home but is stopped by Rio. Frank knocks a teapot off the stove, trying to get Maria fired, but Craft defies the others and gives Maria a raise. In the end, Michener and Tiago run into danger as a gunman opens fire on their car. Curious to find out what happens next? We have the spoilers and information on when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Episode 9 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Episode 9 is slated to release on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 10/9c on Showtime. The upcoming episode is titled “Sing, Sing, Sing.”

Where Can I Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Online?

'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' comes on Showtime so you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don't have one, you can head to the Showtime app or website to stream the latest episode. Cord-cutters can also access it through various streaming services.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Episode 9 Spoilers:

The title hints at a musical number. Tiago and Lewis are likely to find themselves in big trouble. A prison transfer is about to go down, and it will not be uneventful. A few things that we thought were innocent, are going to mean so much more in the upcoming episode. With only one more episode to go before the finale, things are looking up in ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.’

What will happen to Magda? Will the Nazis be halted in their tracks? “Sing, Sing, Sing” will answer this and more, even going to the extent of tying up some loose ends of the narrative before the grand finale of Season 1. You can see from the promo below that the Nazis are going to escalate things while Magda makes her move. Since she can take the form of any human being, there’s no telling what she might do.

