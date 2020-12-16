The second season of ‘Pennyworth’ that premiered on December 13, 2020, takes up the story several years after the explosive events of the first season. England is in the midst of a devastating Civil War while the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, under the leadership of Lord Harwood, is hell-bent on establishing control over the whole nation. North London is one of the last-remaining resistance holdouts and in the West End Neutral Zone, we have Alfred Pennyworth. The cynical yet optimistic Pennyworth was previously a part of the British Army and had trained with the SAS. He knows how to expect the worst but he also knows how he can handle it. He additionally owns The Delaney, a black-market Soho club, which welcomes anyone, irrespective of their political views.

The premiere sees Alfred, accompanied by his SAS mates, Deon “Bazza” Bashford and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal trying to save London, and his country before it burns itself to the ground. So are you done with the premiere yet? If yes, here are the details of the second episode.

Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Pennyworth’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to premiere on Sunday, December 20, 2020, on Epix at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. The first four episodes of season 2 drop weekly before a mid-season finale on January 3, 2021. The next six episodes will premiere sometime in 2021.

Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is called ‘The Burning Bridge’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Epix: “Alfred’s plans for his departure to America are put on hold; Thomas enlists the help of an old foe, Aleister Crowley.”

Where to Stream Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Pennyworth’ at 9 pm ET on Epix every Sunday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at the Epix official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. You can also rent or buy episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Season 2 takes place several months after the events of the last season. Lord Harwood has fled from the Raven Union that is now backed by the British Army — which has gained control of most of the UK. The Queen and the rest of the League are besieged in London. Alfred owns a bar and juggles between both sides, having been paid by Aziz – who is now a council member of the League. Aziz asks Alfred to kidnap Salt, a seemingly minor Raven Union functionary. Salt is gathering enough money to leave the country for the USA.

On the other hand, Martha Kane is now a Lieutenant in the League. She meets up with Thomas Wayne, currently a renowned CIA section leader. Wayne informs her that the USA will maintain a neutral position in the conflict. He additionally informs her that he is engaged and is planning to get married.

