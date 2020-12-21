The second episode of ‘Pennyworth’ that premiered on December 20, 2020, is called ‘The Burning Bridge’. Alfred plans to move to America but his plans are put on pause. Thomas seeks the allegiance of an old foe who is none other than Aleister Crowley. So are you done with the second part yet? If yes, here are the details of the third episode.

Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Pennyworth’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to premiere on Sunday, December 27, 2020, on Epix at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. The first four episodes of season 2 drop weekly before a mid-season finale on January 3, 2021. The next six episodes will premiere sometime in 2021.

Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The 3rd episode is called ‘The Belt and Welt’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Epix: “While Crowley enacts his plan with unintended results, Alfred, Bazza, and Daveboy set out to find out who had the nerve to steal from them.”

Where to Stream Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Pennyworth’ at 9 pm ET on Epix every Sunday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at the Epix official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. You can also rent or buy episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Pennyworth Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 takes place in the frontlines of the battle for London. Martha Kane is placed on the border, which separates the city from the forces of the Raven Union. She fights on the side of the English League and takes a break only when she meets up with Inspector Aziz. Aziz wants to unravel the traitor who had sabotaged his mission of the abduction of Colonel Salt. On the other hand, Bet Sykes awaits the arrival of a bus that is carrying Katie Browning, a suspected terrorist. She is scared of Sykes but she convinces her otherwise. After a scuffle on the streets, the duo leaves for an unknown destination.

Alfred plans to take his mother to America in the hopes of having a fresh start. He does not want to inform everyone of his plans and this includes his lover Sandra. But his plans are put on hold when his mother is kidnapped by a bunch of masked men. They demand the cash he has collected to leave for America. This leads Alfred to Inspector Aziz. Lord Harwood plans his next attack when Colonel Salt enters the room. Harwood wants to use a lethal chemical weapon but Lieutenant Frances Gaunt does not want the Raven Union to use such horrific methods. Harwood assures her the project will go no further. Crowley locates archbishop Potter and is successful in corrupting the latter.

