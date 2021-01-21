‘Perfect Life’ (‘Vida perfecta’) is a Spanish drama that follows a group of millennials, Maria, Cristina, and Esther, as they navigate their lives through a series of trials and errors. Things often don’t go as planned, and they occasionally become subjects of disappointment and humiliation. But they gradually learn how to subvert emotional tides and fight battles that nobody prepared them for. The series also celebrates these three young women as they discover and learn new lessons at every step of their journey. ‘Perfect Life’ was lauded by critics and audiences even before its premiere in the US. It received the Best Series title at the Canneseries Festival, including other nominations. Considering its success right after the first season aired, the possibility of ‘Perfect Life’ season 2 seems likely. Here’s everything we know.

Perfect Life Season 2 Release Date

‘Perfect Life’ Season 1 released on January 21, on HBO Max. It consists of eight episodes with a run time of 30 minutes each. HBO Max picked up the U.S. streaming rights for the first season, which garnered rave reviews. Prior to its stateside release, it premiered on October 18, 2019, on Movistar Plus, a streaming service operational in Spain. The show had been reasonably expected to return with another season.

On December 17, 2019, the series was renewed for a second season. Movistar Plus and HBO Max have joined forces for the coming episodes, which wrapped up filming under restrictive measures imposed by the pandemic. Although there has been no subsequent update about its premiere, a release date might soon hit the news. In all probability, we expect ‘Perfect Life’ Season 2 to release sometime towards the end of 2021.

Perfect Life Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

Leticia Dolera leads the main cast as Maria Eugenia Aguado, a woman grappling with relationship problems. She is about to buy a house where she wants to spend the rest of her life, but there are problems awaiting at every corner. Aixa Villagrán portrays Esther Aguado, Maria’s sister, who is also a lesbian and an artist. When a crisis hits Maria, she seeks help from her sister, who uses art therapy as a remedy. Celia Freijeiro portrays Cristina “Cris”, Maria’s friend who lives with her husband and daughter. These three characters form the core of the show. Hence, they are certainly set to reprise their roles.

Supporting cast members include Enric Auquer as Gari, Font García as Pablo, Manuel Burque as Xosé, David Verdaguer as Gustavo, Cocó Salvador as Paula , Víctor Fontela as Richi, Alba Estapé as Natalia “Nata”, Marieta Sánchez as Maruja, Ángela Cervantes as Ro, Jasmine Roldán as Jimmy, Xavi Sáez as Carlos and many others. These actors are also expected to show up in the upcoming season.

Perfect Life Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

The first season introduces Maria, who is uptight and finicky about most things in life. Her relationship with her boyfriend Gari falls apart after he refuses to buy a house with her. Cris enters a dating website that her husband Pablo finds out about. Pablo and Cris are also facing more conflicts surrounding their marriage. Esther decides to destroy her artwork out of rage.

Season two will have similar themes focusing on the trio’s struggle against the odds that never seem to be in their favor. Maria is depressed, and her history with Gari further riles her up. But he might return, and we are curious about their new dynamic after everything that has happened. Cris needs to sort out her issues with Pablo, who wants more children. Esther might finally leave her job to follow her passion for making paintings.

