‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ puts almost every teenage movie to shame with its mature story that ends up making one feel on the top of the world. At the same time, ‘The Perks of Being Wallflower’ maintains realism and does not shy away from depicting grief and pain. The movie is an adaptation of Stephen Chbosky’s novel of the same name. The movie is written and directed by Chbosky as well.

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ features a stellar cast, including the likes of Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, and Mae Whitman. Over time, the coming-of-age film has become etched in viewers’ minds, thanks to its effective cinematography and some truly memorable scenes. Remember Emma Watson in that tunnel? Feel like screaming in joy already?

The Perks of Being a Wallflower Filming Locations

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ is a decidedly Pittsburgh movie. The Steel City is integral to the story’s tone, and Stephen Chbosky knows that. This is the reason he wanted to authentically replicate the city’s magic while directing the cinematic adaptation of his novel. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder whether ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ was actually filmed in Pittsburgh or not.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Yep, ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ has actually been filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Chbosky knew that it would be impossible to capture the charm of Pittsburgh in any other city. However, filming in Pittsburgh might not have been possible without Pennsylvania’s tax credits. According to local sources, had the state not provided tax credits to the production, the ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ crew would have been forced to make do with just one week of filming in the city. They would have had to recreate Pittsburgh elsewhere.

To begin with, ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ consists of various recognizable Pittsburgh locations. For instance, the most iconic scene of the movie (the one in the post below) was filmed at Fort Pitt Tunnel and Fort Pitt Bridge.

Apart from that, the West End Overlook can also be spotted in the movie. The West End Overlook is a municipal park that provides a breathtaking view of Pittsburgh and is located on 599 Fairview Avenue. It is here that Charlie, Emma, and Patrick are filmed hanging out after school.

Furthermore, the Rocky Horror Show was also filmed at an iconic Pittsburgh location: the Hollywood Theatre Dormont on 1449 Potomac Avenue. Interestingly, the Hollywood Theatre was facing a bit of a rough patch before ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ filmed the Rocky Horror Show scenes there. It was because of the movie that the theatre was able to reopen since it helped them raise funds.

Apart from the above, many viewers might also be wondering where scenes set in the protagonist’s school and home are filmed. The actual place where the school scenes are filmed is Peters Township High School on 264 East McMurray Road. This is where all the scenes set inside the school’s classroom, cafeteria, library, and on the football field are filmed. However, the homecoming dance sequences were filmed at Peters Township Middle School instead as the size of the gymnasium there was more suitable.

Additionally, scenes set at Charlie’s home were filmed in the Upper St. Clair neighborhood, the locality Chbosky grew up in. The exact location of the house used is 2392 Mill Grove Road, Upper St. Clair. Furthermore, another memorable setting from the movie is the restaurant where Charlie and his friends are shown hanging out frequently. These scenes were filmed at King’s Family Restaurant on 155 McMurray Road.

Apart from that, a few scenes had also been filmed at Bethel Presbyterian Church. The church is located on 2999 Bethel Church Road.

