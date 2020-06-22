HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ brings back one of the most beloved characters on the screen. The detective-cum-lawyer is still in the early stages of his career which has come at a decisive turn with the kidnapping and murder of 1-year-old Charlie Dodson. The first episode serves as an introduction for the case and the characters, and generates enough intrigue to leave us waiting for the next chapter in the story. When will Episode 2 of ‘Perry Mason’ air and what will it entail? Let’s find out.

Perry Mason Episode 2 Release Date

‘Perry Mason’ Episode 2 is set to release on June 28, 2020, on HBO (or HBO Max) at 9 PM ET.

Where to Watch Perry Mason Episode 2 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Perry Mason Episode 2 Spoilers

Now that the stage has been set, we expect to move full steam ahead into the investigation with the second episode. We already know that crooked cop Ennis is somehow involved in the kidnapping, but the question of whether or not he is the mastermind behind it still stands. From the looks of him, Ennis doesn’t seem like a person who can do such a thing on his own. Most probably, he was hired by someone to do it- someone who, as Mason said, has an intimate knowledge of the Dodson household.

Ennis is one link, along with the three others he kills at the end of the episode. He might think he has cut off his connection from the case, but when three dead bodies are discovered, suspicions will arise. The question is, who will be wise enough to follow after them? Since not all cops are crooked or incompetent, the series will bring another character into the equation, who also happens to be one of the most important characters in the stories of Perry Mason. This is where Paul Drake comes in. The show has given him a different spin while bringing his character from the page to the screen. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits into the case and how his friendship with Mason develops.

Another character we expect to get acquainted with in the next episode is Sister Alice. We saw her in a picture at the house of the Dodsons, which means she has a lot of influence on them. How intimately does she know them and how her fame will affect the case will also be touched upon in Episode 2. Apart from this, we will see Perry Mason properly donning his investigator hat, as this case is very different from chasing starlets in compromising situations. What toll with it take on him?

