With a set number of episodes, the mystery of ‘Perry Mason’ unravels in a constrained but intriguing manner. In any investigation, the family members are sure to come under suspicion, and the same was bound to happen in Charlie Dodson’s case. The show gets this part of the story over with in the second episode, with both the parents getting arrested for the kidnapping and murder of their own child. But, of course, this is not the end of it. There is a whole lot more to the story, and the third episode of the series will shine more light on the case.

Perry Mason Episode 3 Release Date

‘Perry Mason’ Episode 3 is set to release on July 5, 2020, on HBO (or HBO Max) at 9 PM ET.

Where to Watch Perry Mason Episode 3 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Perry Mason Episode 3 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Perry Mason‘ introduces us to two important characters, Sister Alice and Officer Paul Drake. Sister Alice appears as the evangelical figure whose church provides assistance to the Dodsons in their difficult time, but there is more to her interest in the case than just being there for one of her churchgoers. She is connected to them somehow, and that suspicious look that she gave to Emily Dodson confirms that either she is hiding something or that she feels that something is hidden from her. In the next episode, we hope to get to know more about her background, which might lead us to a critical information about the murder of Charlie Dodson.

The investigation will further pick pace in the next episode as Perry Mason is not the only one now who is trying to decipher the puzzle. Officer Paul Drake also stumbles upon something important and we find both of them ending up at the same place by the time the episode wraps up. While Mason discovers a dead George Gannon in his home, with his face disfigured, some teeth missing, and the love letters by Emily Dodson hidden away; Officer Drake follows the blood trail to the alley where we had last seen Gannon lying, and finds the missing teeth.

In the next episode, we will see Mason and Drake’s line of inquiry converging, bringing them together to get to the bottom of the truth. In the novels, Mason and Drake are close friends, and because ‘Perry Mason’ serves as both of their origin stories, we will see their relationship developing along the way. There is also the question of the thread, the mystery of which hasn’t yet been solved. Perhaps, the third episode will shed some light on it.

