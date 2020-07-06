Perry Mason’s investigation in the murder of Charlie Dodson is picking pace with each episode as he has started to find out important links that will eventually lead him to, what is surely to be, a shocking revelation. The third episode gives him the chance to catch up with some things that the audience is already aware of, and just to keep the viewers around, it also throws in some religious curveballs from Sister Alice. How will the next episode tackle this strange new development?

Perry Mason Episode 4 Release Date

‘Perry Mason’ Episode 4 is set to release on July 12, 2020, on HBO (or HBO Max) at 9 PM ET.

Where to Watch Perry Mason Episode 4 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Perry Mason Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Perry Mason‘ Episode 3 leaves the audience with an interesting turn of events. After she goes into a shock, Sister Alice comes out with a strange clarity about Emily Dodson’s situation. She claims that all the troubles regarding the case will go away because she will be resurrecting little Charlie. Had it been some supernatural or overtly religious series, we would have probably believed that the next episode would bring Charlie Dodson out of his grave, alive and well. But, of course, the same is not going to happen here.

If Sister Alice really believes that she can do that, then she needs to get help for herself, otherwise things are going to get very difficult for her and her church. We wonder if she will actually try to do that, digging up the poor child and trying to perform some miracle on him, and how it will affect her larger-than-life persona and the popularity she enjoys. If anything, this episode of hers could also point towards some underlying problems and traumas that she has been suppressing, and explain why she feels such a connection with Emily.

As for the real development in the case, Perry Mason now knows that George Gannon did not die by suicide. He was murdered, and whoever did it to him, and his accomplices, must be the key to solving the case. While Mason will take his time to figure out this mystery, the audience already knows that Ennis is the one he is looking for, and we also know that the crooked cop doesn’t want Mason to prod any further than he already has. The mention of a certain Mr Woo adds another link to the mystery and pushes the story further into the uncharted waters.

