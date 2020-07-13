The fourth episode of ‘Perry Mason‘ takes a shocking turn for Emily Dodson’s case. With the hope diminishing about her release, only Mason’s enquiries beyond the role of George Gannon can save the day for her. The other most important person in the picture is her lawyer, E.B Jonathan, who had asked her to stay strong, no matter how bad things appeared to be. But with his own career at stake, should he continue to advocate her innocence, he is forced to choose between her and himself.

E.B advises Emily to plead guilty and do twenty years in prison to be rid of the trial, but both of their consciences will not allow them to not fight for justice. While he convinces Emily that he will do everything in his power to save her, he can’t console himself of surviving the tough days ahead. The episode ends with him preparing to welcome death with open arms. What comes next?

Perry Mason Episode 5 Release Date

‘Perry Mason’ Episode 5 is set to release on July 19, 2020, on HBO (or HBO Max) at 9 PM ET.

Where to Watch Perry Mason Episode 5 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Perry Mason Episode 5 Spoilers

Focusing on the most basic rule of deaths on television, we can’t yet accept that E.B is dead. We’ll have to wait another week to find out if he survives. Will he change his mind in the last minute? Will Della arrive just in time to save the day? Or will there be something else that saves E.B’s life? If he doesn’t happen to be so lucky and does die, what comes next for Emily Dodson? Who will rise to the occasion and take her case, despite knowing that all the cards are stacked against them and there is little to no hope for her.

The fifth episode will begin with the aftermath of E.B’s fate. In the event of his death, we can still count on Della to keep things in motion for the safety of Emily. She has shown impeccable aptitude for how things work in the legal world and can be trusted to keep things afloat until someone else comes in to fill in her employer’s shoes. Because we are well aware of Mason’s eventual transformation into a criminal defense lawyer, this could be the time when he decides to put on the cloak and fight for Emily, not just because he is too immersed in the case to get out of it now, but also because it would be like fulfilling his father figure’s dying wish.

