After what seemed like beating around the bush for four episodes, ‘Perry Mason‘ finally comes around to fulfilling the protagonist’s destiny. E.B Jonathan’s death and a sharp encouragement from Della pushes Mason into the legal arena and in the next episode, we hope to see him in his first battle. Things are getting exciting in the show as all the pieces are starting to come together. What will the next episode bring for us? Let’s find out.

Perry Mason Episode 6 Release Date

‘Perry Mason’ Episode 6 is set to release on July 26, 2020, on HBO (or HBO Max) at 9 PM ET.

Where to Watch Perry Mason Episode 6 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Perry Mason Episode 6 Spoilers

Now that Perry Mason has officially donned the robe of a criminal defense attorney, the next episode will show him in action in the courtroom. However, it wouldn’t be as easy to fight the case as it was to rant about it in Della’s kitchen, in the middle of the night, drunk in alcohol, grief, and anger. He might have passed the bar by cheating his way out of it, all thanks to Della, but it won’t be as easy to shrug off the technicalities in the court. Even though we know that he will eventually come around to earning a reputation in the courtroom, it won’t be so easy in the beginning. Better prepare to see him fumble, if not fail altogether.

The DA has a strong point in Matthew Dodson’s testimony, but the defense is onto some good things too. They have figured out that Ennis is somehow connected to the kidnapping and the murder of Charlie Dodson. Now, they only have to find out how. Pete Strickland has his mind set on untangling this mystery and bringing down Ennis, and in the next episode, hopefully, he will get another clue.

Then there is also the question of Paul Drake’s testimony. That is the only tangible thing Mason has right now to bring the case in Emily’s favour. With nothing else at his disposal, he might be forced to reconsider bringing Drake’s version of events as compared to the tinkering done by Holcomb and Ennis. Drake had told him he would deny what he said to Mason about the crime scene, but he has been struggling with the issues of injustice of his own. Will his personal experience propel him to help Mason deliver justice to Emily? If so, then at what cost?

