The first season of ‘Perry Mason‘ has finally reached its end, with just one more week to wrap up the story. In its seventh episode, the show unravels all the mysteries, untying all the knots, and running at an incredible pace where you are left breathless by the end. With all the twists and turns, the show has found its groove, and we can’t wait to see how it will wrap up in the final episode. What does the season finale hold for ‘Perry Mason’? Will Emily Dodson get justice? Let’s find out.

Perry Mason Finale Release Date

‘Perry Mason’ Episode 8 is set to release on August 9, 2020, on HBO (or HBO Max) at 9 PM ET.

Where to Watch Perry Mason Episode 8 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to the HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Perry Mason Episode 8 Spoilers

Now that the primary mystery of the season is revealed, the only thing that’s left is to see how Perry Mason will use everything at his disposal to prove his client Emily Dodson’s innocence. Had it been a simple detective show, the season would have probably ended the minute the whole mystery is uncovered. With the great investigative skills of Perry, Della, Strickland, and Drake, we find out what happened to Charlie Dodson and who is responsible for it. However, it is also a legal show, where the protagonist has crossed over to the side where hard proof matters more than anything else.

Even though he knows the truth, Perry has to find a way to bring the truth out into the open. This is going to be an extremely difficult feat to accomplish because one of the men that he wants to bring down is a police officer. Even if he does share his findings with the DA, he won’t find any chance of fair play. Rather, he would be making it easier for them to get Emily hanged. So, how can he bring out the truth with his most important witnesses dead and no other proof whatsoever in sight?

Considering how things are supposed to be in a Perry Mason story, it all boils down to a confession on the stand trick. Perry just needs one of the perpetrators to be on the stand, and then, he’ll make them sing. But then, again, the only one he can do this to is Detective Ennis, and the DA has refused to have him there. Mason will have to find some other way around this problem, especially considering that Emily is not in a good condition anymore. She is neither hopeful, not in a fighting spirit. What will she do now? Speaking of her shattered hopes, what happens to Sister Alice? Where did she run off to at the end?

