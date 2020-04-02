Initially, ‘Plunderer’ was all about introducing its viewers to its unique world-building and characters. However, now that all of its basic elements are out to the way, ‘Plunderer’ is starting to become a very deep anime that involves several allegories about justice and power. It’s certainly not for everyone, but if you enjoy anime shows that manage to blend many different genres without really compromising on other aspects, check this one out. And if you have been watching it already, read on ahead to know everything about its upcoming episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 13 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 13 is scheduled to release on April 8, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 13 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ depicts a dystopian world in which a person’s worth in the society is only determined by a specific number, which is imprinted on his/her body. The number could represent anything. In the case of Hina, who is the main character of the show, the number represents the distance she has walked in a lifetime. While the rest of the world out there suffers because of the sporadic distribution of power, Hina lives a well-protected life with her mother. Unfortunately for her, one day, even her mother’s number count goes down to zero and like others with a zero count, she, too, is dragged down to the Abyss.

Before she leaves Hina, she gives her a jar full of ten thousand numbers and along with that, she tells her that she needs to find the Legendary Ace. With this, Hina leaves her protected home and sets out on an adventure out in the real world. Along the way, she ends up meeting Licht one day, who travels the fabled lands with his boss. They rant about the unfair power distribution in the world and Hina moves on ahead with her journey. Soon after this, she comes across a Seargent who first tries to convince her that he is the Legendary Ace and then tries to molest her.

Hina then shows him her mother’s jar and orders him to stop. But he still tries to overpower her and steals her number count, leaving her with just one. This is when Licht arrives there and saves her. He reveals that his own number is in negatives, confirming that he is the Legendary Ace. The Seargent is left shocked and is forced to return all the numbers that he stole. From this point on, Licht and Hina further delve into their dark world together.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime