‘Plunderer’ uses its intriguing world-building and unique concepts to first lure you in as a viewer. It then delves further into its medieval setup and even introduces you to its elements of magic. Although it is a pretty mediocre show overall and involves quite a lot of distracting fan service, it manages to keep you hooked with its action scenes and subtle commentary of social standings. If you have been following its first season all this while, read on further to know all about the streaming details and release date of its upcoming episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 14 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 14 is scheduled to release on April 15, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 14 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

The skewed world of ‘Plunderer’ is sporadically distributed between those who possess a high number count and those with lower ones. A number count is imprinted on the body of every human and it relatively increases or decreases based on a certain aspect of that person’s life. As soon as this number reaches zero, the person is dragged down to the Abyss and forced to live there. Hina, the main character of the story, lives a comfortable life under her mother’s wing. While the rest of the world suffers, she has a fairly decent upbringing in her secluded home.

However, one day, even her mother gets dragged down to the depths of the Abyss. Before leaving Hina all by herself, her mother tells her that she must go out and look for the Legendary Ace. She also hands her a glass orb full of thousands of numbers and asks her to use it when necessary. With this, Hina leaves her old life behind and embarks on an adventure to fulfill her mother’s last words. Along the way, she ends up meeting a perverted Knight named Licht and his boss who rants all about the current state of the world. Although they split after this accidental meeting, Hina later discovers that Licht is actually the Legendary Ace she’s looking for and is infamous for his extremely negative number count.

Read More on Anime Preview: Tower of God Episode 3 | Hidden Things Episode 2