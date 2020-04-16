In its recent episodes, ‘Plunderer’ has been taking an interesting turn from its usual format. Its comedy often tries to draw similarities between Jail and Tokikaze, its fanservice seems quite relevant, and most of all, even its characters have acquired a lot of depth lately. All of this makes ‘Plunderer’ much better than it initially promised to be. So if, like us, you’re now hooked on to it and planning to watch its entire first season, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 15 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 15 is scheduled to release on April 22, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 15 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

Set in a world where a person’s worth is measured based on a number printed on one’s body, ‘Plunderer’ revolves around the life of a young girl named Hina. Initially, Hina lives from away from the toxic world outside and spends all her time under the wing of her mother. But her overly protected environment is thrown right out of the window when her mother’s number falls to zero and she is forcefully dragged into the Abyss that imprisons others like her. Before she leaves Hina all by herself, she asks her to seek the Legendary Ace and even gives her a jar that contains thousands of numbers. With this, a new chapter of Hina’s life begins as she steps out of her home into the dark world outside.

As she ventures deep into her dystopian world, she runs into a Knight named Licht who travels with his boss. When they meet Hina for the first time, they complain about the state of their world and how power is unfairly distributed in it. Soon after this, Hina ends up meeting a Sergeant who lies to her about being the Legendary Ace. He then attempts to assault her and when Hina shows him her jar full of numbers, he even tries to steal it from her. However, just on time, Licht comes there to rescue Hina. He then vows that he’ll get all of her numbers back from the Sergeant and their epic adventure begins.

