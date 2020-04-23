With its initial episodes, although it did promise a very unique setup, ‘Plunderer’ failed to leave a mark. However, with time, ‘Plunderer’ has become far more intriguing than it initially started out to be. Its characters have become more likable and you can’t help but wait every week to know what the future holds for them; especially for Jail. If, like us, you’ve been having a great time watching this season and you plan to stick to it. Read on further to know all about its next episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 16 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 16 is scheduled to release on April 29, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 16 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ begins with the introduction of its main character, Hina. She’s a young girl who lives in a dystopian world but is far away from its dangers, living peacefully under her mother’s protection. The world outside is unevenly distributed based on a number that is imprinted on everyone’s body. Hina, too, has this number and in her case, it represents the number of kilometers she has walked in a lifetime. If this number falls back to zero for any human, he/she is dragged down to an Abyss and forced to live there forever. And that’s how Hina’s peaceful life comes to an end. Her mother’s number drops to zero and she meets the same fate. But before she leaves Hina, she asks her to look for the Legendary Ace and even gives her jar full of these number counts.

Hina’s journey begins here and she steps out in the world to fulfill her mother’s last words to her. She soon runs into a Knight named Licht and his boss. They talk about the current state of the world and then she carries on with her journey. Further down the road, she runs into a sergeant who claims to be the Legendary Ace and then tries to molest her. But before he can do that, Licht arrives on the scene and manages to save her. This marks the beginning of their journey and they soon delve deeper into their dark, strange world.

Read More on Anime Preview: Tower of God Episode 5 | Ahiru no Sora Episode 29

