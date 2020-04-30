The whole sci-fi concept of ‘Plunderer’ is quite fascinating and makes you feel grateful for the fact that it’s not something that actually exists in the real world. What starts off as a basic idea revolving around mere numbers found on every individual’s body, later turns into something very complex and even horrifying. There are times when the direction of its plot can be a little confusing, but if you stick around long enough, it does eventually pay off. So if you haven’t watched ‘Plunderer’ yet, you should certainly give it shot. For those who are already following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 17 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 17 is scheduled to release on May 6, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 17 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ is set in a seemingly dystopian world where power is sporadically distributed amongst humans based on a number that is found on their bodies. Hina, a young girl who lives in this world, is far away from its noxious methods. She lives in the comfort of her home, under her mother’s wing. However, one day, tragedy strikes when her mother’s number goes down to zero and she is dragged into the depths of the Abyss. Before saying her goodbye to her daughter, Hina’s mother asks her to seek the Legendary Ace and even gives her a jar full of thousands of numbers.

Following these events, Hina finally steps out in the real world and embarks on a journey to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Along the way, she runs into a Knight named Licht who travels with his boss. After a brief discussion on the unjust power distribution in their world, they head out on their own paths.

This is when Hina runs into a Sergeant who tries to dupe her by claiming that he’s the Legendary Ace. When he attempts to molest her, Hina reveals her mother’s jar and orders him to leave her alone. But he sees this as an opportunity to steal her numbers. This is when Licht arrives to rescue her and the Sergeant is forced to leave her alone. As a result of this fateful encounter, Hina and Licht get together and set out on a long journey in the messed up world that they live in.

