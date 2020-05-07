From its premise and even its title, ‘Plunderer’ makes it pretty obvious that it’s somewhat of a sci-fi, shounen blend. However, one major tag of the anime that most viewers may overlook is “Ecchi.” Although there’s nothing wrong with having some relevant Ecchi here and there, there are shows out there that relentlessly involve Ecchi just to lure a certain demographic. Fortunately for us, so far, the Ecchi in ‘Plunderer’ hasn’t been all that bad and at times, even compliments its harrowing themes. The anime may not suit everyone’s taste, but it certainly is worth a shot. If you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is Plunderer Episode 18 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 18 is scheduled to release on May 13, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 18 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

Hina, the main character of ‘Plunderer,’ is a young girl who lives in a dystopian world, far away from the chaos, in her well-protected world. The rest of the world seems to be sporadically divided based on a number that is imprinted on everyone’s body. For a long time, Hina is able to avoid the brash world outside, but then comes a time when her mother’s number falls back to zero. With this, her mother meets the same fate as everyone else with a zero count—she gets taken away into the depths of the Abyss and is forced to spend the rest of her life there. Realizing that her daughter’s life will never be the same anymore, she gives her a jar full of number counts that might later come in handy and asks her to seek the Legendary Ace.

Hina finally steps out of her home, determined to find the Legendary Ace. Along the way, she runs into Knight named Licht who travels across the fabled lands of their world with his boss. Soon after this, she carries on with her journey and meets a sergeant who claims to be the Legendary Ace and then tries to molest her. Hina is narrowly able to escape this when Licht arrives to rescue her. He then finally reveals that he is the Legendary Ace she has been looking for.

