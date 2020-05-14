With the inception of the Waste Wars, one of the most intriguing arcs of ‘Plunderer’ has now begun. And since the anime is now pretty close to its finale, we expect some crucial explanations of all the plot points that have been left unexplored; especially when it comes to the time-traveling heroes. With so much to look forward to, I’m sure that you can’t wait for lies ahead this season. So to make sure that you miss out on the next episode, read on further to know all about its streaming details and release date.

When is Plunderer Episode 19 Release Date?

The first two episodes of the series premiered on Funimation’s official Youtube channel in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on December 8, 2019. Since its third episode was not a part of this special screening, it was only available when the anime began its regular broadcast on January 23, 2020. ‘Plunderer’ Episode 19 is scheduled to release on May 20, 2020. You can also refer to our preview to know more about the first season of ‘Plunderer’.

Where to Watch Plunderer Episode 19 English Dub Online?

Funimation has acquired the streaming rights for the first season of ‘Plunderer’. You can watch the anime on Funimation in most English-speaking regions.

Plunderer Spoilers

‘Plunderer’ is set in a dark, dark world where one’s worth in society is solely measured based on a number imprinted on one’s body. This number comes in tandem with a very specific aspect of one’s life. For instance, the main protagonist Hina’s number represents the kilometers she has walked a lifetime. Speaking of Hina, she spends the better part of her life away from the gritty world outside, under her mother’s wing. However, her peace is soon shattered when her mother’s number goes down to zero and she gets dragged down to the Abyss, a place where everyone with a zero number rots to death. But before she leaves Hina all by herself, she asks her to seek the Legendary Ace and even hands her a jar full of numbers.

Although quite apprehensive about it, Hina steps out in the real world and embarks on a perilous journey to find the Ace. Along the way, she meets a Knight named Licht who just aimlessly wanders with his boss. They soon part ways without really realizing that they’ll meet again. Hina later runs into a Seargent who falsely claims to be the Legendary Ace just to lure her and then molests her. This is when Hina’s mother’s jar comes in handy and using her number count, she orders him to stop. He still refuses to leave her alone and even steals her numbers. Luckily for Hina, this is when Licht arrives there to save her right on time, marking the beginning of their grand adventure.

